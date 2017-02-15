Christopher Ferrell

Christopher was born May 18, 1958, to John and Ivy (Payne) Ferrell in Muskegon. Christopher enjoyed boating, fishing and biking. He took great comfort in the unconditional love his dogs provided.

Christopher is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Ferrell of Grand Haven and Kaitlin Simon of Grand Rapids; son, Brian Ferrell of Muskegon; five grandchildren; sister, Luanne (Russell) Brown of San Diego, Calif.; brothers, Ron (Alyse) Ferrell of Grand Haven and David (Katherine) Ferrell of Spring Lake; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery later this spring during a private family memorial service.

