Evelyn 'Joyce' Garner

She was born Evelyn Joyce Vickers on January 17, 1930, to Russell and Evelyn Vickers.

She had five brothers: Jack, Bill, Tom, Donnie and Jim, who preceded her in death; along with two sons, Edwin and Robert.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Hyde and Denise Murray; four grandchildren: Joseph (Mary) Metzler, David (Jennifer) Stiles, Daniel (Heather) Barton and Jesseca (Cody) Pfaff; as well as several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a bartender/server most of her life, and also worked for Grand Haven Salvation Army. She lived at Evergreen Senior Living for 15 years before succumbing to illness.

There will be no services as per her wishes, but a celebration of her life at a later date.