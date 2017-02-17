Ellen Woerner

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, with Pastor LaVerne Davenport officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairplain Presbyterian Church, Community Food Pantry at F.P.C. or Caring Circle. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.

Ellen was born in October 1919 to George and Dora (Schermer) Van Zoeren in Vriesland, Mich. On December 31, 1942, Ellen married William Woerner in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from Zeeland High School in 1937, Ellen completed a one-year business course at Ferris Institute in Big Rapids and then worked for Waddell Chevrolet & Buick car dealership in Cadillac for eight years. After raising two children, she rejoined the workforce, working part time for Erdon Tool Company and Ott Construction as a bookkeeper. Ellen also assisted at Calvin D. Meeusen, CPA, with audits of city and township governments.

Ellen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven, where she served as an elder beginning in 1968. Prior to that, she served the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac as treasurer for 11 years and was a very active member in the church circle throughout most her life. She volunteered for the Community Food Pantry at Fairplain Presbyterian Church in Benton Harbor from 2005 until present. Each week, she would help distribute food items to community members in need.

Ellen played an active role in the Eastern Shores Mobile Village Association in Edgewater, Fla., during the years when she and her husband journeyed south for the winter. She served as president for two years and treasurer for seven years. She and Bill would also prepare turkey and dressing for the mobile home park holiday celebrations. Her personal interests included duplicate bridge, sewing, baking, reading and taking brisk walks of 2-3 miles, until recently. She treasured her relationships with friends and family, both near and far, and made a point of keeping in touch throughout the year.

Ellen is survived by her children, Robert Woerner of Tucson, Ariz., and Janice Bussone of Stevensville; grandchildren: William (Krista), Katherine and Kristina Bussone; great-grandchild, Henry Bussone; sister, Carol VanderWell; son-in-law, Gerald Bussone; a niece; and numerous nephews.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Arrangements by Starks & Menchinger Family Funeral Home of St. Joseph.