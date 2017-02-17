logo

Obituary

Lorie Ann Wegener

Lorie Ann Wegener, age 42, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017, with her family at her side.

She was born in Bay City, Michigan, on May 22, 1974, to Randy and Shari (Kerr) Wegener. Lorie graduated from Fruitport High School and Grand Valley State University with a bachelor of arts degree. She had been employed as a team leader with Meijer for 25 years. Lorie's interests included photography, French culture, coloring and fine arts, and she had a passion for animals. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors: son, Graham Van Dyke; parents, Randy and Shari Wegener; sisters, Sally Wegener and Tammy (Justin) Warber; nephew, Langston Warber; and grandparents, Matthew and Janice Kerr. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvin and Irene Wegener, and Margaret Kerr; and aunt, Mary Kerr-Laskey.

Service: Saturday, February 18, 2017, 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Clock's Sunset Celebrations.

Memorials: Donations can be made in her honor to Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Fruitport.