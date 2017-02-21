Elizabeth 'Betty' Gee

She was born November 10, 1926, in Fruitport, to Frank and Mary (Beer) Vrablic Sr.; and married Hale Gee on October 18, 1958.

Betty was extremely devoted to her husband, Hale, and their six children. Music was an important part of her life. She loved playing her guitar and taking trips to Nashville. She loved to hunt, crochet, bake, play cards, ride her four-wheeler, but most of all spend time with her family. Her most memorable times were spent “Up North” where lots of memories were made. She loved the simple things in life: watching for deer “Up North,” having friends and family stop over for coffee (with banana cake or chocolate chip cookies), and sitting on the couch holding hands with her husband Hale. She was always helping others and had a special way of making everyone feel like they were her “favorite.” Her legacy will live on in the lives she touched by her kindness, generosity and love. She taught us all to work hard, “make a difference,” put our trust in God and make lots of memories. We learned from the best!

Betty is lovingly remembered by her loving husband, Hale Gee of Spring Lake; four daughters: Bonnie (Donald) Heinz of West Olive, Connie (Steve Jones) LaFrance of Spring Lake, Kathy (Fred) Sanford of Whitehall and Cindy (Larry) Jackman of Grand Haven; two sons, Dan (Karen) Hildreth of Grand Haven and Larry (Gloria) Hildreth of Muskegon; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Langlois of Nunica and Theresa (Ora) Richert of Grand Haven; and two brothers, Michael (Nancy) Vrablic and Anthony (Carol) Vrablic, both of Grand Haven. She was preceded in death by four sisters: Catherine Snyder, Margaret Vrablic, Maggie Farkas and Pauline Glover; and one brother, Frank Vrablic Jr.

The funeral for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Elzinga officiating. Friends may meet the family 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at The VanZantwick Chapel. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Love in Action Food Truck Ministry, the American Legion Goodfellows and Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.

The family would like to say a special “thank you” to Dr. Molly Crissman, for the love and support she has shown our wife and mother throughout the years. She was blessed to have “Molly” as her doctor, and friend as well.