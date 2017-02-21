Jerry Wipperfurth

Jerry was born August 9, 1933, to William and Elizabeth (McClellan) Wipperfurth in Grand Haven, Mich. Jerry married the love of his life, Anita, on October 19, 1963, in Spring Lake, Mich. After graduating from Arizona State, he worked with his dad and brother Bill at Tri City Construction in Spring Lake, before moving his family to Orlando, Fla., in 1970, where he was a successful land developer.

Jerry was a member of many community organizations and enjoyed traveling the world, golf, the beach, food and wine, and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his children: Beatrixe (Ed) Mahar of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Karl (Robyn) Wipperfurth of Longwood, Fla.; granddaughter, Devyn Wipperfurth; sister, Barbara DeWitt; brother, Kurt Wipperfurth; sister-in-law, Diana Wipperfurth; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Lois Ralya.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Anita; brother, William Wipperfurth; brother-in-law, Ken DeWitt; and sister-in-law, Janice Wipperfurth.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 24, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Altamonte Chapel, 825 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trauma Center at Orlando Health Foundation, 3160 Southgate Commerce Blvd., Suite 50, Orlando, FL 32806.