Lucille Eva Siemion

Lucille was born April 1, 1919, to Harry and Theresa (Markowski) Wittkoski in Grand Rapids, Mich. Following graduation from Grand Rapids Union High School, Lucille attended Grand Rapids Beauty College. She married Stanley Siemion on March 6, 1943. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2004.

Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She dedicated her life to serving her Lord through her involvement with the St. Mary’s Women’s Club, Rosary Altar Society and the Round Robbins Club. Lucille also served as treasurer for St. Mary’s Home and School Association. She was instrumental in starting St. Mary’s Parish School Festival, involved in the church building committee and was a charter member of St. Mary’s Church choir. Lucille was a founding member of Liberty Woods in Spring Lake, where she served on a variety of committees. She owned and operated Lucille’s Beauty Shop in Spring Lake for 29 years. Lucille enjoyed quilting and was most happy when surrounded by her family.

Lucille will be lovingly remembered by her children: Kathy (Martin) Berg of Carmel, Ind., Mike (Marti) Siemion of Spring Lake, Rich (Paula) Siemion of Manistee and John (Wendy) Siemion of Grand Haven; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Bernice Moler, brother Thomas Wittkoski, and granddaughter-in-law Amy Siemion.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake with the Rev. Father David Gross officiating. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Relatives and friends may meet with the family 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with a vigil taking place at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Capital Campaign, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Lucille’s online guest book.