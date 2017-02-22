Robert Eugene 'Rob' Michmerhuizen Jr.

He was born July 28, 1942, in Grand Rapids to Dr. Robert Eugene and Eleanor Jeanette (Wilcox) Michmerhuizen.

Rob graduated from Marquette University and Layton School of Art. He served his country in the Army and was a founding member of The Gallery Uptown. He was an award-winning artist, who taught small group art classes for many years and was known for his art contributions in the Tri-Cities area since 1966. His other interests were cheering on his beloved Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines.

He is lovingly remembered by his son, Jesse (Melissa) Michmerhuizen of Libertyville, Ill.; two grandchildren, Sophie and McKenna; his partner, Diane Temple; and his sister, Barb (Robert) Schulz of Grand Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sally Emery; and brother, John Michmerhuizen.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the Grand Haven Community Center.

In memory of Rob, please support your local art gallery. “Art is fact seen through a personality” — Zola. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.