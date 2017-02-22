Robert Joseph Soule

Survivors: his wife, Ivon; children: Robert (Brenda) Soule II, Ryan (Chandra) Soule, Robin (Mark) Holzinger, Keith Soule and Karen (Dick) Cook; grandchildren: Rachel (Brian) Teunis, Brianna Soule, Jentry (David) Karpin, Jaren (Matt) Phillips, Trevor (Nick) Soule, Amber Holzinger, Mark (Jessica) Holzinger II, Braydon Soule, Libby Soule, Gracie Soule, William Soule, Tara (Eric) Calkins, Samantha (Nosa) Iyoha and Tory (Ashley) Cook; great-grandchildren: Melina, Adalyn, Vara Teunis, Teagan, Blair Karpin, Mackenzie, Olivia Holzinger, Michael, Khloe Calkins; siblings: Ruby Gregg, Ruth Harris, Betty Hansen, Dottie Hlava, Mary Livingstone and Daniel Soule; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deanna; grandson, Kyle Soule; his twin sister, Nancy Ellen; and several other brothers and sisters.

Service: According to his wishes, a private family service will be held.

Memorials: Salvation Army. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

