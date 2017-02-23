Katy R. Rose

Katy was born July 18, 1983, to Rosemarie Rose (Wiechec) and Jeffrey Rose in Saginaw, Michigan. She graduated from St. Charles High School, Class of 2002.

Katy had a great big vibrant personality. Her laugh and giggles were contagious. You could often find Katy and her children at the beach. She loved her children, family and friends.

Katy is survived by her children, Kate-lyn Chrobak and Blazen Rose; her parents, Rosemarie Rose and Jeffrey Rose (Michelle Thompson); sisters, Emily (Bryan) Paul and Tailer Rose; brother, Hughes Rose (her best friend); and grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Katy will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Katy’s children. Funds may be deposited at Chase Bank in Spring Lake, Mich. Please make checks payable to the Kate-lyn Chrobak & Blazen Rose donation account.