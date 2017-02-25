Faith Marie Hippler (Freeman)

Faith was born in Petoskey, Mich., to the late John and Reatha (Piehl) Freeman. She enjoyed 60 years of marriage to Kenneth Hippler, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are her five children: James, Alvin, William, Judy and Nova; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Dale Kershner.

Faith was a member of the Grand Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church for over 50 years.

A private interment service will be held at Sullivan Township Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville.