Mary J. Shell

She was born September 8, 1927, in Mason, Mich., to Harold and Ada (Aldrich) Corbin. On June 25, 1949, she married Harold W. Shell, and together they raised six children. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2014.

Mary was a former member of Lakeshore Baptist Church and was an amazing cook and baker. She was a talented knitter and enjoyed sewing. She was also a Cub Scout leader, Sunday school teacher and a lifelong member of the MSU Extension Service.

Mary is survived by sons, David (Billia) Shell of Nashville, Tennessee, and Ronald (Christa) Shell of Sennfeld, Germany; and daughters: Carol (Douglas) Smith of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Nancy Kay of Lansing, Michigan, Gloria (Jos) VanderLinden of Kentwood, Michigan, and Linda (Wyatt) Rinkel of Huntsville, Alabama. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and one brother, John Parker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Corbin; and son-in-law, Gary Kay.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave) with the Rev. John Brown officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Please sign the family’s online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.