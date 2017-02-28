Edward Paul Kossuth

He was born April 29, 1924, in Nunica, to George and Pauline (Horkovy) Kossuth; and married Elaine Mary Toles on November 22, 1952.

Ed proudly served in World War II, then returned to Spring Lake where he was a self-employed builder for over 40 years. He loved to hunt and fish, and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. In recent years, he enjoyed Wii bowling and walking the bike path in Spring Lake daily.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine; five children: Karen Tyson (Tim Mayer) of Clawson, Mich., Kent of Texas, Kurt (Alison) of Newago, Kraig (Beth) of Texas, and Kerri (Tom) Coffey of New Hampshire; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pauline Przysucha of Florida and Betty Nyland-Nichols of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Margaret Kamp, Josephine Kossuth and Georgianna Shuman; and brother, Louis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at American House Lloyds Bayou in Spring Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (https//.railstotrails.org) or the Veterans of Foreign Wars (https://heroes.vfw.org).