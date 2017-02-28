Iva Beverley Graham

She was born August 25, 1924, in Spring Hill, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Louis Redverse and Margaret Doris (Ogles) Matheson. Iva married Arthur Eddy Graham on September 29, 1944, and he preceded her in death April 26, 2013.

Iva graduated from Dye High School in Flint and worked in the health care industry. She had been employed at North Ottawa Community Hospital as a unit clerk on the medical-surgical floor. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Iva loved to read and she has checked out and read over 3,000 books from her beloved Spring Lake library. She also enjoyed square dancing and round dancing with her husband Arthur. They especially loved traveling to English Mountain, Tennessee.

Iva is survived by two daughters, Margaret “Maggie” (Jerry) Jensen of Fruitport and Julie (Craig) Yoas of Grand Haven; one son, Arthur L. (Valerie) Graham of Granbury, Texas; nine grandchildren: Sarah (Lars) Wasvick, Matthew Graham, Cameron Graham, Michael Jensen, Scott (Naomi) Jensen, Mary Keegin, Catherine Keegin, Andrea Yoas and Mackenzie Yoas; and two great-grandchildren, Casey Andrew Jensen and Fox Arthur Jensen. Also surviving are a daughter-in-law, Jan Parmelee-Graham of Spring Lake; and a sister, Lois A. Matheson of Spring Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Graham; and her son, Dr. Daniel Graham on April 7, 2016.

According to Iva’s wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Iva may be given to the Spring Lake District Library.

Please share memories with the family on their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, Spring Lake Chapel.