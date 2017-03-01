Brenda J. Delaney

She was born October 23, 1934, to Ray and Ruth Covell in Plymouth, Michigan. Brenda was an accomplished pianist in her youth, enjoyed walking and was an avid reader. She was previously employed by Waverly School District.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Leland “Butch” Hinshaw and Robert “Bob” Delaney.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Tracy (Kent) Williams and Andrea (Mike) Hammack; and her son, Chris (Beth) Hinshaw; along with 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017, at noon, at Grand Ledge Baptist Church, 1120 W. Willow Highway, Grand Ledge, MI 48837. A visitation will take place prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor John Lemke.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to both the staff at Sterling House/Brookdale Delta and Hospice Compassus for the compassionate care they provided for Brenda. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice Compassus, 801 S. Waverly, Lansing, MI 48917. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.simplycremationservice.com.