Richard J. Tysman

Richard’s passion was owning and operating the Silver Spoon of Baroda with his family for 21 years.

Friends may meet with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. Private family burial will be in Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.

Richard was born May 2, 1934, in Grand Haven, Michigan, the son of the late Emily Tysman. On March 12, 1954, he married Jacqueline Elma Fisher, and they enjoyed over 58 years together before Jackie passed away November 26, 2012.

Survivors include his children: Michael (Carol) Anderson, Craig (Susan) Anderson, Lindsey (Susan Greene) Tysman, Lavonne (Ray) Brockway, Rodney Tysman, Pamela (Doug Hume) Kolberg, Todd (Pam Bender) Tysman and Kathy (Robert) Hoge; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; brother, Don Tysman; and sisters, Doris Earle and Dorothy (Vernon) Kellogg.

Richard was also preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Tysman; two infant great-grandsons; and a sister, Betty Clover.