Robert Edwin Pifer

Born in Jackson, Ohio, on Sept. 29, 1925, he was the son of Charles O. and Phoebe Yeager Pifer. A graduate of Jackson High School, Jackson, Ohio, he served with the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He attended the Air Corps College Training Detachment for AAC Air Crew at Centre College of Kentucky and, following the end of World War II, entered Ohio University, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism.

Immediately following his graduation from Ohio University, he began his newspaper career in the retail advertising department of the Athens (Ohio) Messenger. In 1951, he moved to Uhrichsville, Ohio, where he became advertising manager for the Evening Chronicle, and in November of that year he and Sharon Jeanne Rose were married in the Methodist church in Glouster, Ohio. In 1958, he joined the Sandusky Register as retail advertising manager.

At the Register, he advanced through the ranks of management, being promoted to advertising director in 1962 and to the position of business manager in 1967. Then, when Sandusky Newspapers Inc., the parent corporation of the Register, acquired the Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune in 1969, he was transferred to that newspaper as vice president and publisher. He returned to Sandusky and the Register in 1978 as vice president and publisher, retiring from the Register in December 1993.

During his initial association with Sandusky Newspapers Inc., he oversaw the construction of the Register’s production building and the installation of the new offset printing presses. In Grand Haven, he designed the renovation and remodeling of the Tribune’s newspaper plant and introduced photocomposition and offset printing presses. Upon his return to the Register, he oversaw the enlargement of the Register’s press capacity and re-introduced the Register’s Sunday edition, which had been discontinued in 1941.

A past president of Sandusky Rotary, he also served several terms on the club’s board and as secretary of the club. He is a 60-year member of the Masonic order, a Life Loyal Member of Sigma Chi fraternity, a member of Mensa and a charter member of the Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Chi at Ohio University. He was the founder and first president of the Ohio Newspaper Advertising Executives Association, served two years as president of the board of trustees of the Sandusky State Theatre during its renovation and restoration, and served on numerous other professional and community-based boards such as the Sandusky Bayfront Committee, the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way.

During his years in Grand Haven, he served as president of the Michigan League of Home Dailies, served on a number of local community projects such as the United Way and was a member of the advisory board for the Michigan Stater, the student daily newspaper for Michigan State University. Additionally, he served 30 years on the board of trustees of Firelands Regional Medical Center and 15 years as an outside member of the board of directors of the Monroe Publishing Co., publishers of the Monroe (Michigan) Evening News.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles O. and Phoebe Jane (Yeager) Pifer; and his sisters, Edith Marcella (Pifer) Braley and Helen Louise (Pifer) DeFranco.

He is survived by his beloved wife and helpmate of 65 years, Sharon (Rose) Pifer; daughter, Lisa Pifer French of Grand Haven, Mich.; son, Bruce; and grandchildren: Bradley Martin, Laraine Martin and David Martin.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to one’s favorite charity.