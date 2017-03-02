William N. Little

Bill was born February 20, 1925, to Norman and Annella (Tweddle) Little in Benzie County, Mich. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy in communications in the South Pacific during World War II. He married Lois Reister on April 19, 1947. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Bill was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Coopersville. He owned and operated Bursma Radio Supply for 10 years. He founded IES Inc. of Grand Rapids, worked for Newark Electronics of Chicago and retired from Stotts-Friedman Corp. of Dayton, Ohio in 1979. Bill enjoyed riding his bike, golfing and spending time with a good book. He also enjoyed the challenge of solving cryptograms and coding.

Bill is survived by his daughters: Michele (Michael) Ripka of Grand Haven, Aelise Little of Grand Rapids and Claudia Visser of Hudson, Fla.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond (Sharon) Little of Grand Rapids; son-in-law, Herman Arends; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Denny and Marian Little. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Arends; sister, Edith Vanderlaan; and brother, Lloyd Little.

The funeral service for Bill will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Grace Lutheran Church in Coopersville, with Pastor Joel Hoyer officiating. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Please visit klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Bill’s online guest book.