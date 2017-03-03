F. Martin Johnson

Mart was born in the local Hatton Hospital and graduated from Grand Haven High School as valedictorian before attending Stanford University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. He joined the U.S. Navy and was discharged as a lieutenant. Following graduation from the Harvard Business School, Mart was a staff economist for American International Oil Company in New York City before returning to Grand Haven to work for Grand Haven Stamped Products.

Mart’s career with JSJ Corporation spanned more than 40 years as a director, president and CEO. Mart deeply cared about his family, his church and his community. Many family dinners and trips hold special memories. Mart served First Presbyterian Church over the years as a trustee, elder, deacon and choir member. He served on the Board of Directors of Pacesetter Financial Corporation and numerous nonprofit organizations including the first boards of North Ottawa Community Hospital and Grand Haven Community Center. He was a commodore of the Spring Lake Yacht Club, trustee of the Grand Rapids Symphony, chairman of the Michigan State Chamber of Commerce, trustee of Princeton Seminary for nearly 20 years, and trustee and chairman of Alma College for 30 years. Mart was also co-chair of the Economic Alliance and trustee and president of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation in addition to being a member of Grand Haven Rotary for 50 years.

Mart was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. Johnson and Matilda Nelson Johnson; and five siblings and their spouses: Paul and Char Johnson, Margaret Baribeau, Doris Johnson, Esther and Phil Frandsen, and Don and Sarah Johnson.

Mart is survived by his loving wife, Dottie; and children, Dee and David Stokes (St. Louis, Mo.) and Melinda and Ben Rechner (Ada, Mich.); as well as six grandchildren: Connor, Chase and Avery Stokes, and Sam, Lauren and Will Rechner. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ken and Mary Guest Ahlburg (Austin, Texas); 17 nieces and nephews; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, from 4-7 p.m. at The VanZantwick Chapel in Grand Haven. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, March 5, at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven with the Dr. Rev. Laird J. Stuart and the Rev. Jill VanderWall officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Spring Lake Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation Greatest Needs Fund, 1 S. Harbor, Grand Haven, MI 49417 (www.ghacf.org). Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.

The family is being served by Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services-The VanZantwick Chapel.