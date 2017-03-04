Esther Worley

Esther was born February 5, 1924, to Samuel and Vivian (Conaway) Welton in Carlinville, Illinois. After graduating from high school in 1942, Esther attended nursing school at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois, where she received her RN degree and worked during the war. She retired from the Vancouver VA Hospital in 1982 after 32 years of service.

In 1960, she married Harold Worley. He preceded her in death in 2005. Esther enjoyed Tole painting and teaching it, as well. She was an avid reader, especially of historic Christian novels. Over the years, Esther collected and restored antiques.

Esther is survived by her daughters: Stephanie (Ron) Welling of Grand Haven, Sherry (Del) Pratt of Dixon, Mo., and Vivianne Veach (Walt Cook) of Destin, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Jane Knowles, Elaine Bryant and Joan Knowles.

The funeral service for Esther will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Wayne Muri officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Esther’s online guest book.