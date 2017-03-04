Larry Jay Taylor

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie; children: Tresa (Kevin) Biddison, David Taylor and Jennifer (Chris) Davenport; grandchildren: Kathryn (Scott) McVittie, Kristen Biddison, Janna (Everett) Schoenborn, Abigail Taylor, Tripp Davenport and JiYong Davenport; great-grandson, James Schoenborn; two sisters, Nancy and Suzanne; and many nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors.

Larry was a loving, devoted family man and an avid golfer and sportsman. He was also a woodworker who made each of his grandchildren their own cradle. Larry was extremely proud of his years of service with the Michigan State Police, having last served at the Ionia Post. He loved to watch western movies and could relate to the life of a western law officer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Church, Entrance C, 707 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, on Tuesday, March 7, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ronald Scarlett officiating. Interment in Spring Lake Cemetery at 3 p.m. Family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, March 6, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Michigan State Troopers Assistance Fund. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.