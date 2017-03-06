Alvin 'Al' Wezeman

He was born May 26, 1933, in Spring Lake to Albert and Elsie (Holtrop) Wezeman. On September 8, 1956, Al was blessed to marry Ann M. Ewalt and they shared 39 years together. Ann preceded him in death on February 21, 1996. On September 19, 1999, Al had the privilege to marry Willene Wierenga-Brondyke, who preceded him in death on September 8, 2012.

Al served his country in the U.S. Army and retired as a teacher from Grandville Public Schools after 30 years of teaching. He was a member of Fruitport Christian Reformed Church and of the Teaching Union. He enjoyed farming, reading, spending time with his family and his greatest joy was service to his Lord and Savior.

He is survived by four children: Daniel (Mary) Wezeman of Nunica, Cheryl (Rocky) Sumroo of Spring Lake, Janet (John) Veurink of Grant and Laura (Tim) Winters of Grand Haven; thirteen grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry (Nancy) Wezeman, John Wezeman; four sisters, Dorothy (Marshall) Teunis, Carolyn (Lee) Baas, Irene (Allen) Bishop and Patricia (Ron) Kendzierski; brother-in- law, Paul Webster; and the entire Brondyke family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Wezeman; daughter, Mary Lynn Wezeman; two sisters, Eleanor (Burnie) Wiersma and Marilyn Webster.

A very special thank you to everyone at Hospice of North Ottawa Community for their support.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Fruitport Christian Reformed Church with Rev. John Huyser officiating. Visitation will take place at Fruitport Christian Reformed Church on Friday, March 10, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Fruitport Christian Reformed Church. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.