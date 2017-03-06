Beverly Brifnek

She was born in Muskegon, Michigan on September 1, 1934, to Harold "Hawk" and Beulah "Bea" (Schaub) Mangleson. Ms. Brifnek had been a Realtor for Coldwell Banker for years until retiring. Beverly was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, flower gardening, flying airplanes and traveling. Her family was the light of her life, and she loved to organize pool parties and trips for her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS: Daughter Christy Brifnek of Grand Haven; grandchildren, Danny (Melanie) Reaume, Stephen (Carol) Ralya, Kelly Ralya, David Killian, Breanne Berg; several great grandchildren; brother, Greg (Brenda) Spaulding of WV; former spouse, David Brifnek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, David Harold Killian.

Friday, March 10, 2017, 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Clock Chapel - Grand Haven with Pastor Jeff Elzinga officiating. MEMORIAL: American Cancer Society. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

