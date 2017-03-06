Joan Wierenga

She was born February 25, 1919, in Borculo, MI. to Bert and Jenny (Dorgalow) Wabeke. She married Harry J. Wierenga June 3, 1941, in Grand Haven and he preceded her in death November 1, 1998.

Joan graduated from Zeeland High School in 1937 and lived in the Spring Lake area most of her life. She was a member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church where she had taught Sunday School and Bible School for over 50 years. Joan loved to knit and crochet and thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking.

Joan is survived by her son, Steve (Carol) Wierenga of Ironton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ronald Wierenga Jr. of Tallahassee, FL. and Kimberly (Tony) Rossell of Palm City, FL; three great-grandchildren, Jake Wierenga, Lucas Rossell, and Bennett Rossell. Also surviving are two special nieces who have been caregivers for Joan - Jeanne (Jim) Bylsma and Joyce Van Beek. In addition to her husband, Harry, she was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Wierenga.

The funeral service for Joan will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with Rev. James VanderMeiden officiating. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions in memory of Joan may be given to the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.