Barbara Ann Victor

Barb was born January 18, 1932, to Louis and Yetta (Slaughter) Bonema in Grand Haven. She was a lifetime resident of Grand Haven.

Barb was employed as a telephone operator for Michigan Bell Telephone until retiring after 30 years of service and then worked for the Grand Haven Tribune. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and was very interested in veterans’ issues. Reading, cooking, bowling, playing cards and fishing were enjoyed by Barb, as well as spending time with Susie, her dog. She enjoyed walking the beaches of Florida, Northern Michigan and especially Grand Haven.

Barb will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sons, Daniel Coolbaugh of Florida and Norman Coolbaugh of Ferrysburg; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Brady Farmer and Bev Taylor Dodd; and many friends, neighbors, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Robert Brady Sr., and Norman L. Bonema and his wife, Caroline.

A private family service has taken place at Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 on Harbor Drive.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Reformed Church or The Salvation Army. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Barb’s online guest book.