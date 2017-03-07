David Bruce Bodell was born August 7, 1974, to Patricia and Dr. Bruce Bodell. David’s sister (me, Carole Rempfer) is amazed and proud that my mother had cared for and raised a funny, social, bright, Neil Diamond-loving man. He was known and loved by all of the people at many of his local spots. They were mother and son, as well as roommates, and best buddies. “Good Times Never Seemed So Good.” ~Neil Diamond.

She was always dedicated to finding the best medical care for David’s severe epilepsy. She even traveled outside the country.

David was best loved by Patricia (mother), Carole (sister), Abby Rempfer (niece), Jack Rempfer (nephew), Robert Rempfer (brother-in-law) and Rob Tiernan (care giver).

David was laid to rest March 3, 2017, at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven, Michigan, next to his beloved grandfather, Raymond Harz, who loved and understood him.

We will all miss you.

“I am…I said” ~Neil Diamond