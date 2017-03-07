Patricia Clark Caldwell

Her youth was spent in Miami Beach, Fla., where she met and married her husband, Robert Caldwell. She attended Duke University. Her interests included golf, water color painting and duplicate bridge.

Patricia enjoyed spending many of her summers in Grand Haven, and most of her married years in East Grand Rapids, Mich. There she was active with PTA, School Board, Junior League and the Blodgett Hospital gift shop, known as the Window Shop. She and her husband, Robert, retired to Del Ray Beach, Fla., and later to Vero Beach, Fla.

She was predeceased by husband of 72 years, Robert; son, Richard Clark Caldwell; grandson, Richard Clark Caldwell Jr.; brothers, Chauncey Robert Clark Jr. and Jerome Clark; and sister, Elizabeth Clark Ellis Turner.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Robert C. (Virginia) Caldwell Jr. of Punta Gorda, Fla., and James L. (Barbara) Caldwell IV of Grand Haven, Mich.; widow of Richard, Judith Caldwell LaFage of Vero Beach, Fla.; daughter, Patricia Caldwell (Philip) Bender of Reno, Nev.; and nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held this summer in Grand Haven.

Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Indian River County, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

