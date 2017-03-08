Debra K. Sage

Surviving are her husband, Dr. Joseph G. Sage; two daughters, Dr. Katherine J. Sage (Matthew Richenthal) and Anne T. Sage; granddaughter, Rosalie A. Richenthal; parents, Donald and Joyce Klaassen; three sisters: Joellen (Chris) Kyser, Marla (Brad) Rockwell and Janelle (Ray) Hamid; and many members of the Kieft, Klaassen and Sage families.

Debra was a graduate of Michigan State University, College of Nursing. She served in the Peace Corps, assigned to the Dominican Republic. She spent the majority of her adult life in Grand Rapids, raising her family and working in the nursing profession, spending the last two decades as a certified diabetes educator and as a nurse educator.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

For a memorial contribution, please consider the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or Hospice of North Ottawa Community (supportnoch.org/hospice). Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Debra’s online guest book.