Dorothy (nee Kamps) Taylor

Though her path through life was a difficult journey, Dorothy always persevered. Dorothy was kind, caring and full of love. The little things always meant so much to her and made her the happiest. If there were ever such a thing as "a heart of gold," it surely would have belonged to Dorothy. She had little, but to those she knew and loved, Dorothy would have given everything.

Her sweet loving spirit will be missed by her son, Jason Knetsch; twin sister, Karen Brown; and brothers, Robert (Gerri) Kamps and Don (Sue) Kamps. May God grant her peace wrapped in his loving arms.

Join her family Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Church of the Nazarene, 1620 S. Beechtree St, Grand Haven, 49417, for a time of sharing from 5-7 p.m. with a Life Celebration Service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Love in Action or an animal rescue of your choice. Also, if you could plant a rose this spring in Dorothy's memory; she was so looking forward to planting them at her new place. An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.

Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (phone: 616-837-8161).