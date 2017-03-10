Edith Ferwerda

Edie grew up playing in the Grand Haven area with her brothers, sisters and best friend Cleone. Her first job was at a butcher's shop in Grand Haven, where she learned the basis of business. She married Joseph A. Ferwerda on May 20, 1955. They co-operated B&J Finishing in Nunica, until they moved to Silver Lake in 1961. Here they owned and operated Silver Sands Resort & Restaurant and several other businesses.

Edie loved traveling, gardening, shopping, roller skating, playing card games and line dancing (even if it was just in the kitchen). She loved collecting many things, but especially dolls. After she became an empty-nester, she filled the children's rooms with her doll collections. She loved spending time with her family, including camping, snowmobiling, fishing and playing games. What she loved even more was giving her family lots of hugs and kisses. Many of those close to her describe her as giving, loving, fun, feisty, generous and direct. Above all, she was one of the most compassionate individuals many will ever have the pleasure of meeting. She would do anything for anyone, regardless of how well she knew them.

Edie passed away on March 2, 2017, in Hudson, Florida, where she resided in the winter. She was 81 years old. She will be missed dearly by many loved ones.

Edith is survived by three daughters: Judith L. Terryn of Mears, Patricia Ferwerda of Ludington and Kathy Vriesman of Silver Lake; and two sons, Ted (Gina) Ferwerda of Silver Lake and Tim (Cindy) Ferwerda of Ludington; 11 grandchildren: Tanya Kurzer, Ryan Vriesman, Timothy Ferwerda II, Jarrod Ferwerda, Evan Ferwerda, Joe Hawkins, Amber Hawkins, Andrea Woodland, Ariana Ferwerda, Katie Ferwerda and Kenny Ferwerda; 35 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia (Beverly) Collins of Ludington and Bonnie (Joe) Scarborough of Spring Lake; one brother, Al (Lynn) Rose of Spring Lake; and companion, Robert Veltman of Mears. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Ferwerda; and one brother, Bobby Rose.

The Funeral Service for Mrs. Ferwerda will be Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church-Hart, with Pastor Elvin Harden officiating. Interment will be in the Mears Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services and Tuesday one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church-Hart, 3258 North 72nd Avenue, Hart, MI.

The family requests that any memorials be directed to First Baptist Church-Hart, 3258 North 72nd Avenue, Hart, MI 49420; or to Oceana Christian School, 3258 North 72nd Avenue, Hart, MI 49420.

