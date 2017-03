Dale resided in Douglas, Michigan, and Leesburg, Florida. He leaves a sister, Karen J. Verplank; and cousins in Spring Lake and Muskegon.

Dale has been in business, owning gift and boutique stores in East Grand Rapids, Chicago and Saugatuck, Michigan. He spent time in Denver, Colorado, as an interior decorator.

Dale leaves dear friends in Douglas, Saugatuck, Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Florida and beyond.

Services will be private.