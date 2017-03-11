Fern Mastenbrook

She was born February 6, 1912, in Grand Haven to Gerrit and Louise (Wuennecke) Kamphuis. On October 31, 1936, she married Fred Mastenbrook, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 1989.

Fern was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven and active in several church circles. She was a life member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary, Girl Scout leader and a hospital volunteer for over 20 years.

She graduated from Grand Haven High School and Western State Teachers College, and taught at Peach Plains School when it was a one-room school, and then at Bignell School.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and Bill Osner of Grand Haven; two grandchildren, Stephanie Osner of Lansing and Jennifer Kepler of Rockaway, N.J.; and two great-grandchildren, Timothy and Morgan Kepler. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Fay Kamphuis.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.) with the Rev. Jill VanderWall officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Fern may be given to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of North Ottawa. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.