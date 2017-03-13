Jack Bryan Aker

He is survived by his best friend and life partner, Mitchel Lengyel; daughter, Jennifer (Mitch) Simmons; grandsons: Hayden, Connor and Mason; siblings: David (Susan) Aker, Linda (Roger) VanOpynen, Mark (Gloria Sikkenga) Aker, Bret (Mari) Aker, Barbara Badolati, Jill (Dave) Aker-Ray, Danny (Kathleen) Aker and Ann (Bill Kampenga) Aker-Scheibner. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Betty Jean Aney-Aker; sister, Marva Aker-Rose; and father, Jack Aker. In addition, he leaves his 40 nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews, and devoted dog, C.J., all of whom he adored.

Jack was born in Grand Haven on December 12, 1956, and attended Fruitport and Grand Haven public schools and Muskegon Community College. He was a talented artist and an accomplished chef who loved to create original dishes.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Fruitport, 3212 Pontaluna Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jack to Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley, West Olive, MI 49460.