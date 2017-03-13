Mary Ann Porcaro

Mary Ann was born August 21, 1947, to Joseph and Marian (Paulus) Nelis in Grand Haven. She married John Porcaro on October 28, 1995, in Grand Haven.

Mary Ann graduated from Michigan State with a bachelor’s in nursing. She was a surgical nurse at North Ottawa Community Hospital for over 30 years. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, gardening and all that nature had to offer.

She is survived by her son, Steve Petricko of Grand Haven; step-son, Joe (Megan) Porcaro of Grandville; step-daughter, Gina (Bernard) Kersten of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Dane, Brody and Joss; and sister, Cathy (Michael) Dunn of Troy, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service for Mary Ann will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Brēst officiating. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mary Ann’s online guest book.