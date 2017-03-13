Paulette Boeger

Paulette and her family moved to Spring Lake in 2000, from Ingleside, Illinois where she had previously lived for 25 years. Paulette was a member of the Lakeshore Fellowship Church. She loved to sew, especially quilts and wall hangings. She also enjoyed cooking and baking desserts. Most of all she loved the time she spent with her family.

Paulette is survived by her husband of 46 years, Milton; daughters, Julie “Julia” Siebold and Mary (John) Lofgren; four grandchildren, Christopher Siebold, Jessica Siebold, Hope Siebold and William Lofgren. She is also survived by her sister, Carole (John) Crankshaw of Hilton Head, South Carolina; and was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Paul and Mildred Gassman.

A Celebration of Life Service for Paulette will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday April 8, 2017, at Lakeshore Fellowship Church (17670 VanWagoner Rd.) with Rev. Chris Boehnke officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. before the service at church. Interment will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois.

Memorial contributions in memory of Paulette may be given to Love in Action of the Tri-Cities or Lakeshore Lutheran Fellowship Church.

Please share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.