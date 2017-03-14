Aberdeen Bolt

She was born July 28, 1918, in Spring Lake to John H. and Clara (Knoll) Vander Zwaag. She married John A. Bolt on July 25, 1944, in Spring Lake, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 1980.

Aberdeen was a life resident of Spring Lake. She graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1936 and from Davenport Business College in 1937. She had formerly been employed as an executive secretary at Oldberg Manufacturing and was also a hostess for Welcome Wagon International for 36 years. Aberdeen was a life-long member of the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, where she was a Bible leader for the Mary-Martha Circle and the Gleaners Society. She was also a member of the Lydia Society and was a Sunday school teacher at the church.

Aberdeen is survived by her son, Arthur J. (Marilyn K.) Bolt of Spring Lake; a granddaughter, Ann Marie (Jon) Kaemingk of Denver, Colo.; a grandson, James J. Bolt of San Diego, Calif.; and a sister-in-law Jane Vander Zwaag of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Mary J. Bolt; and her brother, Harold J. Vander Zwaag.

A special thank you to all the staff at Heartwood Lodge for their loving care over the past seven years.

The funeral service for Aberdeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.) in Grand Haven with the Rev. Duane Kelderman officiating. Interment will be in the Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Aberdeen may be given to the Heartwood Lodge Activity Fund or Love In Action. Please share memories with the family on their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.