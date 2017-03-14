Karen Lach

She was born in Miami, Florida, on February 4, 1940, to Robert H. and Elizabeth (Hawkins) Beckering. Karen was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was an avid reader.

On August 31, 1957, Karen married Cornelius “Corky” Lach Sr. in Grand Haven, and he survives her along with their four children: Elizabeth (Jancer) Shelton, Michelle Tharp, Debra (Mark) Dressel and Cornelius Lach Jr.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Beckering and Hedy Beckering. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Beckering; her mother, Elizabeth Lund; and one sister, Trudy Lutz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (406 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456) with the Rev. Father Charles Schwartz presiding.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at The Spring Lake Chapel, 213 E. Savidge St. (616-842-6100), and one hour prior to her service at church. Burial will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorials in Karen’s memory may be directed to the Women’s Heart Foundation. You may sign her online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.