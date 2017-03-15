Beverly Ann Blonk

Beverly graduated from Grand Haven High School, worked in the deli at Meijer and previously worked at Foremost Insurance in Grand Rapids. She especially enjoyed camping, playing cards, going out to eat, vacationing in Florida, teaching Sunday school, playing hymns on the organ, and most of all spending time with her family.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Carla Hunt of Wyoming, Mich.; her son, Todd Blonk of Jenison, Mich.; three grandchildren: Shelby Blonk, Shawn (Ashley) Vanderlaan and Ashleigh (John Halberta) Vanderlaan; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Clara Vanderlaan; and three brothers: Stan (Pearl) Teunis of Spring Lake, Milt (Alice) Teunis of Jamestown and Glenn (Judy) Teunis of Grant. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nikki Bart; and great-granddaughter, Gabriella.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services-The Spring Lake Chapel. Memorial contributions to The Salvation Army are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.