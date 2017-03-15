Donald Katt

He was born November 28, 1925, in Ferrysburg to John and Reka (Ruiter) Katt. On November 3, 1950, he married Lois Wezeman, and she preceded him in death on November 11, 2012.

Don was a lifelong member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, where he served as an elder, deacon and choir member. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Don retired from Holtrop Concrete Products and served as the Spring Lake Township treasurer for 38 years. He was a graduate of Davenport College, and he enjoyed golfing, gardening, reading, antiquing and the Detroit Tigers. Most of all, faith and family were the top priorities in Don’s life.

Don is survived by three children: Linda (Paul) LaMaire of Grand Haven, Pamela (Mike) Huggins of Kalamazoo and Leslie (Luann) Katt of Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren: Jonathan (Jenny) LaMaire, Mark (Eva) LaMaire, Justin (Andrea) Katt, Taylor (Rachel) Katt, Lesley (Brandon) Rice, Jason (Jenn) Huggins, Miranda (Keith) Galliani and Nicholas (Jackie) Huggins; 12 great-grandchildren: Zoe and Miles LaMaire, Joshua, Jonathan and Jedidiah Huggins, Kendall and Paige Galliani, Trenton, Camden, Aroura and Vincent Huggins, and Archer Katt; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with the Rev. Jim VanderMeiden officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place in the Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Don may be given to the Muskegon Rescue Mission or Love in Action. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.