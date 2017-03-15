Judith Robertson

Judy was born January 12, 1940, to Joseph and Carla (Rife) Perroud in Farmington, Mich. She married Bede Robertson on December 6, 1958, in Fowlerville.

Judy was not only a loving wife, but also a devoted mother who found great joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman of faith having taught Sunday School at Mason Road Baptist Church, where she also led Women’s Bible Studies prior to moving to Grand Haven. She will be remembered for the kindness she showed the children she served at Rosy Mound Elementary School. Judy’s passions included sewing and sharing her talent as a 4-H sewing leader and cake decorating.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Bede Robertson; daughters: Dawn (Steve) Varcoe of Crestwood, Ky., Lisa (Scott) Lockwood of Saranac, Mich., and Gail (Doug) Nick of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren: Greg (Kim) Lockwood, Tera (Rick) Lewiski, Abby (Mike) Gibson, Chandler (Kellie) Nick and Michael (Joanna) Varcoe; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine (Pete) Dalessandro of Florida and Nadine (Bob) Garbin of Howell, Mich.; brothers, Joe (Linda) Perroud of Fowlerville and Jimmy (Suzann) Perroud of North Carolina; and brother-in-law, Chad (Barbara) Robertson of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Courtney Varcoe; sisters, Betty Baltrus and Joyce Charboneau; and brother, Danny Perroud.

The Celebration of Life for Judy will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Paget officiating. Interment will be in Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Michigan Chapter. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Judy’s online guest book.