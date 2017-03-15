Mackenzie Ann Boyd

Mackenzie was a beautiful old soul who was wise beyond her years. There was not a day that went by that she did not make better with her smile, sassiness and love of life itself. Her love of movies would have her singing songs at the top of her lungs or acting the part. She loved her kitties, Tinkerbell and her family. This little "Princess" will be forever loved and remembered.

Survivors: her parents, Garry and Kristal Boyd Jr.; siblings, Christopher "CJ" Boyd and Charlie Rae Boyd; grandparents: Ken and Elaine Wick, Grace Boyd, and Garry Boyd Sr.; aunts: Annie Bice, Eve Ryznar, Dawn Smith and Shelley Wick; uncles, Hunter Boyd and Max Boyd; and many cousins.

Service: Thursday, March 16, 2017, 5 p.m. at the Clock Chapel-Grand Haven. Interment in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Visitation: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. (today); and Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.

Memorials: Grand Haven Area Community Foundation-Mackenzie Boyd.

