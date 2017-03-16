Beverley Stamm Johnson

The family, with great heartache, is saddened to announce the death of Beverley, of Jackson, S.C. She was born in Wisbeck, England, and passed away with family around her.

Survived by her mother, Doreen Costello of Henderson, Nev.; her father, George Stamm (Barbara) of Lexington, S.C.; daughter, Emily Johnson-Haug (Alain) of Switzerland; son, Alexander Mouton of Detroit, Mich.; grandson, Brodie of Detroit, Mich.; two sisters, Kimberley Kamke (Jim) of Grafton, Wis., and Sara Wessinger (Erick) of Prosperity, S.C.; one brother, Stuart Denmark (Lisa) of Mequon, Wis.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial and celebration of her life will be on June 24, location TBA.

God saw that you were weary, He did what He thought best, and gently held you in His arms and said, “Come with Me and rest.”