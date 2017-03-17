Betty J. Spoelma

Betty is survived by her family of blended hearts, including her children: Jean (David) Gitchell, Robert George Jr., Diane (J.E. Rich) Spoelma and David Spoelma; daughter-in-law, Sue (Roy) Wierenga; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorita Herrick and Gordon Sheldon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert G. Spoelma Sr.; grandson, Jacob; and sisters, Mary and Bonnie.

Betty had worked at Heyboer Transformers. She was a member of Lakeland Artists, where she enjoyed painting in bold colors. Betty also enjoyed reading, classical music, going out to eat and her trips to the casino.

A private family gathering will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.shorelinememorial.com.