Betty J. Spoelma

Betty Jean Spoelma, age 92, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017. She was born in Edmore, Mich., on October 16, 1924, to Garnett and Edith (Mascho) Sheldon.

Betty is survived by her family of blended hearts, including her children: Jean (David) Gitchell, Robert George Jr., Diane (J.E. Rich) Spoelma and David Spoelma; daughter-in-law, Sue (Roy) Wierenga; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorita Herrick and Gordon Sheldon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert G. Spoelma Sr.; grandson, Jacob; and sisters, Mary and Bonnie.

Betty had worked at Heyboer Transformers. She was a member of Lakeland Artists, where she enjoyed painting in bold colors. Betty also enjoyed reading, classical music, going out to eat and her trips to the casino.

A private family gathering will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.shorelinememorial.com.