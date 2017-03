Kristie De Kraker

Kris was born in Holland and was a 1969 graduate of West Ottawa High School. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music and loved the outdoors.

Kris was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Hazel (Talsma) Berkompas; sister, Judi Holtgrave; and her husband, Dave in 2015.

Surviving are her children: Amy and Mike Cannady of Grand Haven, and Adam De Kraker and Peter Wu of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Hallie Cannady and Tatum Cannady; sisters and brother: Jan and Paul Mathews, Curt and Lonnie Berkompas, Marla and Jack Bosch, and Jill Berkompas and Gregg Hill; in-laws: Karla and Morrison Brown, and Linda and Jim Vandewege; and nephews, nieces and cousins.

No services or visitations are scheduled.

Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.