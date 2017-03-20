logo

Obituary

Rick Allen Miller

• Today at 12:00 AM

Mr. Rick Allen Miller (DH-01), age 52, passed away at home on Friday, March 17, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with Cancer. He was born in Holland, Michigan on January 23, 1965. Rick was a truck driver for Redline Excavating and Black Gold Transport hauling asphalt. He was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles, Grand Haven American Legion and Fremont Moose. He was a founding member of the Grand Haven Eagle Riders. Rick loved riding motorcycles and volunteering at the Sandy Corley Memorial Run each year. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and being surrounded by family and friends. Through his battle, he always remained strong, positive and determined. He will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor and his love of life, along with his open arms to everyone. He was preceded in death by his Mother LaVera (Dearie) Ross in December 2016.

SURVIVORS: Partner and best friend, Shelley Sheffield; children, Jason & Amanda Sheffield; grandchildren, Casidii, Rylinn, Kayla & Jessica ; Father Paul Ross; siblings, Jerry (Laurie) Miller of Grand Haven, Sandy (Paul) Purtell of West Olive, Chris (Jessie) Albright of IL, Jill Brown of Grand Rapids, Kim Miller of Martin, Chad (Holly) Ross of Muskegon

SERVICE: Thursday, March 23, 2017, 11 a.m. at the Clock Chapel — Grand Haven. Interment in Lakeshore Cemetery.

VISITATION: Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.

MEMORIAL: Sandy Corley Memorial Run.

Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.