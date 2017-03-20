Rick Allen Miller

SURVIVORS: Partner and best friend, Shelley Sheffield; children, Jason & Amanda Sheffield; grandchildren, Casidii, Rylinn, Kayla & Jessica ; Father Paul Ross; siblings, Jerry (Laurie) Miller of Grand Haven, Sandy (Paul) Purtell of West Olive, Chris (Jessie) Albright of IL, Jill Brown of Grand Rapids, Kim Miller of Martin, Chad (Holly) Ross of Muskegon

SERVICE: Thursday, March 23, 2017, 11 a.m. at the Clock Chapel — Grand Haven. Interment in Lakeshore Cemetery.

VISITATION: Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.

MEMORIAL: Sandy Corley Memorial Run.

Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.