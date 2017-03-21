Alfred 'Al' Carl Zimmerman

Al was born August 24, 1933, to Edward and Klara (Giebel) Zimmerman of Grand Haven. He was the youngest of 12 children.

Al worked several years at the Grand Haven post office, sorting the mail. He retired from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. Al served one term as Grand Haven Township supervisor. He enjoyed farming as a hobby.

He is survived by his wife, Susanne (Keyes) Zimmerman; children: Al Zimmerman (Cynthia), Jeanne Morey (Ed), Susan Weske (Ted) and Jeff Zimmerman (Kim); grandchildren: Anna Swanson, Sara Morey, Bonnie Perez, Steve Zimmerman, Kassandra Moomey, Corey and Dawn Weske, Tyson and Jada Zimmerman; great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Christian, Vincent, Camden, J.J., Riley, Mason, Gunnar, Jedediah and Nicole; sisters, Marge Velik and ClarAnn Hitsman; and siblings-in-law, Hilda Zimmerman and Leva Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ray, Wes, Herb, Ed, John, Earl, Art and Stan; sister, Caroline Ray; wife, Paula (Kieft) Zimmerman; and grandchildren, Shane and Terrace Lamrock.

Memorial will be held in August to honor Al's birthday.