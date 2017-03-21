Charles 'Chuck' Rose III

He was born August 24, 1942, in Alexandria, La., to Charles and Frances E. (White) Rose Jr.; and he married Mary Jean (Bethke) Carlson on August 27, 1983, in Spring Lake.

Chuck retired from the Navy in 1994, after serving his country for over 16 years serving in Vietnam and other tours of duty. He then worked as a civilian upholsterer for over 30 years. Chuck was a member of Grace Assembly Church and the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 in Grand Haven. He enjoyed computer work, studying the Bible and learning new things.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Jean Rose; his children: Laurie (Douglas) Bentley, Linda (Clifford) Smith, Roger Rose and Christine (Dan) Huls; step-children: Susan (Paul) vandenBerg, Joan (Gary) Kessler, Nancy (Joe Hawkey) Coon and Sandra (Clay) Creswell; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and great-grandson, Micah Heinrich.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at Grace Assembly Church with the Rev. Casey Arnouts officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 Honor Guard. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Grace Assembly Church are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.