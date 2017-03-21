Robert Lee House

He was born December 18, 1946, in Grand Haven; and married his high school sweetheart. Betty Webb, on January 7, 1967, in Grand Haven.

Bob was employed at Cooper Tool, and ended his career there as plant superintendent. In 1983 he formed a new company, H&H Enterprises, retiring from there at an early age.

Bob was an avid hunter, traveling to many states and countries with his wife, enjoyed shooting at the Rod and Gun Club, and helping each year with the veterans hunt in Ruby Creek. He was a member of Safari Club International. But his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends at his cabin.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years, Betty of West Olive; his daughter, Becky (Mike) Piper of Marne; two sons, Brian and Brad House of Grand Haven; numerous grandchildren whom he loved dearly; and his sister, Sue Stevens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Grace Schmitt; and brother, Mike Schmitt.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel, with the Rev. Todd Schmidt officiating. Friends may meet the family 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at The VanZantwick Chapel. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to the National Rifle Association are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.