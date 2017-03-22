Harriet (Bishop) Israels

Preceding her in death was her husband of 73 years, Ray R. Israels. Also joining her in heaven are: father, Fred Bishop; mother, Winnifred (Drewes) Bishop; brothers: John (Elsie), Henry (Kay), Pete and Robert; brother-in-law, Henry Van Andel; and sisters: Dorothy “Dot” (Harm) King, Anne (Don) Minor and Delores “Dolly” (Marv) Mulder. Surviving are sister, Nelva (Mickey) Van Andel; and sisters-in-law, Lois and Dee Bishop. Also surviving, missing her and sharing many loving memories, are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: daughters: Joyce DeVries and family: David, Anne (DeYoung), Robert (Marci) and seven great-grandchildren; Pam (David) Medendorp-Peck and family: Mattheau, Joshua (Tiara) and Michal (Samantha); sons: Robert (Paulette) Israels and family: David (Stephanie), Michelle (John) Ogdahl, Jason (Katie) and 10 great-grandchildren; James (Laurie) Israels and family: Jennifer (Mike) Hess and James (Jacqueline). Also, many loving nieces and nephews in the States and Canada as she spent much time corresponding with all.

Harriet's family was her pride and joy, a devoted wife and mother. She was very active in the Alger Park CRC ladies/mission society. Her passion for teaching Sunday school left a legacy with her students that they treasure. She leaves a sweet memory of humbly loving and serving others at every opportunity. In thought, reason, word, in life, her purpose was to please her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. "Well done, good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” (Matthew 25:23) You were wise and wonderful. We will keep you in our hearts always.

A private family graveside service was held Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Woodlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Harriet and Ray's life will be held in the Chapel of Fulton Manor — Holland Home (1450 E. Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503) Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: Israels Family, 2340 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Harriet's memory to the Mission Fund at Alger Park CRC or Grand Rapids Christian Schools.