Krissi Cook

She was born January 15, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., to Jeffrey and Mary (Hodgson) Spoden. Krissi was very artistic and loved to draw. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors and time with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Alliah Leonard and Joseph Patitucci III; two grandchildren, Jaxson and Adrianna; parents, Jeff (Mary) Spoden and Mary (Larry) Foupht; five brothers: Paul Hodgson, Josh (Amanda) Foupht, Joe Spoden, Matt (Kali) Spoden and Michael Spoden; sisters: Jackie (Michael) Devine Jr., Michelle (Ed) Fleese and Angela Foupht; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Sarah McKee; and friends, Dan Lewis and Michelle (Joe) Spofford. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Drew Cook; grandpa, Art Hodgson; grandmother, Jean Zeal; and grandparents, Albert and Ethel Foupht.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100), with the Rev. Carlos Ramos officiating.

Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions to the family will be appreciated. Share memories with the family at their On-line Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com.